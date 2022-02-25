ECOMMPAY taps Nium to expand offerings to new verticals globally

Payment service provider ECOMMPAY has struck a partnership with Singapore-based Nium to expand its payment offering to new verticals and markets globally.

The partnership will see ECOMMPAY leveraging Nium’s payouts network to enable its customers make payments to key markets around the world.

The merchants will be able to make payments directly to the user’s bank accounts in any country, using a local network.

The tie-up with Nium will also help ECOMMPAY to enter into emerging markets and extend its payment offering to merchants seeking to expand internationally.

ECOMMPAY Payment Product Development and Partner Relations head Olga Karablina said: “Joining forces with Nium opens up a whole plethora of opportunities in new global regions.

“At ECOMMPAY, we take pride in being more than just a payment service provider, but rather a long-term partner providing tailored technologies and guidance for our customers. We’re looking forward to working with Nium and expanding our payouts offering during this new and exciting stage of growth for our business.”

UK-based ECOMMPAY provides a range of products, features, and technologies that enhance the payment process for end-users.

The company serves customers in a number of industries, including retail, travel, mobility, hospitality, and online gaming.

Nium EMEA Business Operations head Spencer Hanlon said: “Our partnership with ECOMMPAY consolidates Nium’s expanding footprint in Europe and the UK.

“Our global payments infrastructure will provide the extra boost and competitive edge to ECOMMPAY customers, who are looking to grow internationally.”

Nium offers global payments and card issuance solutions for businesses. The firm currently operates payouts for businesses to more than 190 countries and in over 100 local currencies.

Recently, Fintech firm FINCI signed a partnership to use Nium’s FX rates and pay-out network in strategic markets across the APAC and EMEA regions.