FINCI collaborates with Nium to boost payment in APAC and EMEA regions

Fintech company FINCI has teamed up with payments and cards provider Nium to leverage latter’s FX rates and pay-out network in strategic markets across the APAC and EMEA regions.

This partnership will enable payments in real time to new markets as well as boost services to for FINCI’s individual and business customers in existing regions.

Nium chief revenue officer Frederick Crosby said: “Empowering young businesses with global reach and helping them build their footprint internationally is our main goal at Nium. Addressing and overcoming the constraints of local payments infrastructures is a real need for companies, such as FINCI.

“This partnership will give FINCI customers access to more markets, allowing them to make payments in real-time at competitive FX rates, with no hidden fees or additional transactional costs.”

Through collaborations with firm such as Nium, FINCI expects to expand services to Asia, Africa and Latin America.

It aims to aid businesses in industries such as shipping, IT, aircraft management, logistics, trading and construction to gain access to a quicker and efficient payments ecosystem.

FINCI CEO Mihails Kuznecovs said: “Our partnership with Nium is all about making it easier for FINCI customers to move money around the world.

“Whether that’s simply an individual sending money to family overseas; or, a business that needs to make or receive payments in local currencies – quickly, easily and cost-effectively, Nium provides us with advanced technology, global reach and frictionless service. That’s good news for our business and even better news for our customers.”