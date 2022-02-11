Corpay, Esker team up to launch business payments

US-based AP payment solutions provider Corpay and cloud platform Esker have announced a strategic partnership to launch a business payment offering in North America.

Under the tie-up, Corpay will rollout additional business payment options within automation solutions offered by Esker.

The move will enable Esker customers to utilise Corpay solutions to pay suppliers through Esker Pay, which offers integrated payment capabilities and strategic fintech partnerships for businesses.

Corpay solutions available through the platform include payment automation, virtual card, commercial card cross-border payments as well as travel and expense cards.

Related

Fully integrated with Esker’s suite of procure-to-pay and order-to-cash solutions, Esker Pay is expected to help businesses manage their cash flow and get rid of manual processes.

Esker Worldwide COO Emmanuel Olivier said: “Corpay’s solutions are a natural fit for Esker and its customers.

“We align with Corpay’s values of securely and efficiently operating across multiple industries, to best support our customers and the overarching business ecosystem.”

Corpay’s bank-agnostic technology is designed to offer flexibility to treasury relationships without disrupting organisational programmes.

Eske’s ERP integrations facilitate automation across organisations in spite of legacy systems inherited from mergers and acquisitions.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Electronic Payments International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Corpay Strategic Partnerships senior vice-president Byron Biggins said: “At Corpay, we are committed to delivering value to companies by streamlining their AP processes.

“Our partnership with Esker furthers our goal to equip businesses with scalable payment technology customised for unique needs.”

Esker US COO Steve Smith added: “This partnership provides greater access to payment options so our customers can build positive-sum growth amongst their company, employees, customers, and suppliers.”