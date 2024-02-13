ConnexPay Flex launches. Source: Shutterstock.com

ConnexPay has announced the launch of ConnexPay Flex. ConnexPay Flex is a variable-rate virtual card with over 30 dynamic rates, designed to facilitate strategic supplier spend, often at a pre-negotiated rate.

This new release is part of ConnexPay Exclusives. It is a suite of payment options designed to increase supplier acceptance and boost profitability, ConnexPay Flex offers clients a very broad spectrum of rate categories when paying suppliers in the United States. This flexibility allows clients to meet supplier payment preferences while driving maximum card spend and revenue.

A busy start to the year for ConnexPay

ConnexPay Exclusives were launched earlier this month and are a suite of payment capabilities designed to optimise payment outcomes, including supplier acceptance, while also lowering the total cost of payments. The launch of ConnexPay Exclusives is one of several announcements made by ConnexPay this year. The company also formed a new partnership with FinMont, adding its solution to FinMont’s travel orchestration platform.

Additionally, ConnexPay partnered with Conferma Pay to allow businesses to simplify payments processes by issuing virtual cards. The aim of the collaboration is to improve clients’ cash flow management. The deal combines Conferma Pay’s virtual card ecosystem and ConnexPay’s virtual card issuing engine and real-time funding processes.

Bob Kaufman, Founder and CEO, ConnexPay, reacted with excitement to the new announcement. He said: “I’m excited to announce the ConnexPay Flex card, our newest payment capability for our valued clients. With ConnexPay Flex, our clients now have over 30 payment rate options for any unique supplier payment challenge, providing them with the maximum flexibility for driving supplier acceptance while also increasing profitability.”

A payments provider, ConnexPay is the first payments technology company to unify B2B payments, both PayIn and PayOut, inside a single platform. Over the past year, ConnexPay has more than doubled its customer base, expanded its global footprint, and continued to launch new products and features that transform the B2B payments space.

