ConnexPay Exclusives launches. Source: Shutterstock.com

ConnexPay has announced the launch of ConnexPay Exclusives, a suite of payment capabilities designed to optimise payment outcomes, including supplier acceptance, while also lowering the total cost of payments.

ConnexPay Exclusives will initially include four payment capabilities rolled out in the first quarter of this year. The first component is ConnexPay’s Global Travel card, a flexible, negotiated-rate virtual card optimised to improve economics for travel companies around the world.

The Global Travel card allows ConnexPay’s travel company clients to boost payment acceptance with reduced acceptance costs for suppliers, minimise or eliminate cross-border and FX fees and drive increased profitability by lowering costs and increasing revenue. The card will also strengthen relationships with suppliers in other geographies.

Steven Borukhin, Chief Development Officer at Downtown Travel, said: Downtown Travel, a ConnexPay customer, finds immense value in the Global Travel card. The ConnexPay Global Travel card has allowed us to eliminate cross-border and FX fees on international payments made to travel suppliers. This solution provides us with a higher rebate than we would otherwise receive when paying suppliers in other countries and also boosts supplier acceptance.”

The ConnexPay Global Travel card enhances the company’s existing virtual card issuing capabilities across the world. This offering, combined with ConnexPay’s unique ability to accept incoming customer payments (PayIns) and make real-time outgoing payments (PayOuts), cements ConnexPay’s status as the reliable payments provider for travel companies around the world. ConnexPay Exclusives is specifically designed to support ConnexPay’s strategy of global expansion.

Bob Kaufman, Founder and CEO of ConnexPay, commented: “We are proud to announce the launch of ConnexPay Exclusives, which demonstrates our continued commitment to solving the many global challenges around PayIns and PayOuts. The announcement of our first ConnexPay Exclusives offering, the Global Travel card, is a powerful option to help our travel clients grow their global business.”

