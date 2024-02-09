Global payment orchestration platform FinMont has teamed up with B2B payments platform ConnexPay. Through this new alliance, FinMont is adding ConnexPay’s all-in-one payments solution to its travel orchestration platform.
ConnexPay’s unified payments solution is purpose-built for the travel industry. It aligns incoming customer payments with outgoing supplier payments, all in real time, with one contract and one reconciliation. With ConnexPay, clients get real-time access to incoming customer funds that they can use to pay suppliers. In turn, this drives significant cash flow for travel businesses.
Suby Valluri, CEO of FinMont, said: ‘We are delighted to announce our partnership with ConnexPay and incorporate its payment platform into our global ecosystem. This partnership will strengthen and expand the FinMont proposition for Travel Merchants. It allows our clients to issue virtual cards in real-time.”
Bob Kaufman, founder, CEO, ConnexPay added: “ConnexPay is excited to partner with FinMont and incorporate our global payment offering into FinMont’s payment ecosystem for the travel industry. Our solution will allow FinMont’s clients use one system to both accept and make payments. This unifies the entire payments process with one contract and one reconciliation for ease and convenience.”
FinMont: formed to offer the travel industry a unique solution
The founders of German airline, Hahn Air, launched FinMont to offer the travel industry a unique solution. Unlike other options available, it streamlines not only B2C payments but also B2B payments. Combining both payments into a single view helps decision-makers identify and fix inefficiencies in their current payment processes. The firm’s mission is to help travel merchants use payments as a strategic tool to stand out from competitors.
The FinMont platform aims to revolutionise payments by seamlessly connecting multiple banks and providers through one simple gateway.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData