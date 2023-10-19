Comviva and Gnosys have announced a strategic partnership to advance digital banking and payment services across India and the Asia Pacific. This partnership between the two companies brings together two strong players FinTech industry.
Gnosys is amongst the leading system integrators for financial institutions. It has strong experience in deploying core banking and digital banking solutions. The partnership looks to offer banks advanced digital banking and payment experiences. This partnership is hoped to mark a significant stride towards broadening the reach of Comviva’s digital banking and payment solutions.
Comviva Mobiquity
Comviva’s Mobiquity is a heavily-adopted digital payment and banking platforms. With a strong focus on composable banking to deliver hyper-personalisation, Mobiquity offers instant configuration, personalisation, and experimentation capabilities. This allows for continuous iteration for improved consumer experience and engagement.
Srinivas Nidugondi, Chief Operating Officer, FinTech Solutions at Comviva: “We’re proud to partner with Gnosys to unlock a new era of digital banking experiences built on innovation, speed, and security. Our partnership is another step to create an open, collaborative fintech ecosystem. It will help banks and financial institutions deliver the best in industry banking and payment innovation to their end customers.”
Suguna Gnana, CEO at Gnosys added: “We are delighted to join forces with Comviva, a global leader in digital payment and banking solutions. This partnership will further enhance our capabilities to deliver exceptional digital banking solutions to our clients in the region. Together, we will enable banks in India and the Asia Pacific to embrace the digital age, enhance operational efficiency and provide superior customer experience.”
Gnosys have a successful track record of deploying core banking and digital banking solutions for prominent financial institutions. It operates across India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa. Their clientele includes prestigious banks such as ICICI Bank, Deutsche Bank, Canara Bank in India, BRAC Bank in Bangladesh.
