$371bn opportunity for value-added services: Accenture image credit: shutterstock.com

Clients are willing to pay 8.1% of their annual payments costs towards value-added services according to research from Accenture. This could represent $371bn in value by 2028. Examples of value-add services include real-time data dashboards, fraud management tools and tax system integration.

Meantime, six in ten payments executives tell Accenture that their organisations struggle to offer new payments solutions due to legacy technology.

The research also notes that only 13% of banks and payments providers have made significant investments in Gen AI. Most (85%) indicated that their organisation will be at a disadvantage if it does not invest in it moving forward

Accenture report that banks and payments providers aren’t prioritising these services and don’t think clients view them as differentiators. Six in ten (63%) of banking and payments execs stating that they view commercial payments merely as a cost centre. However, clients surveyed said that the failure to receive value-added services was their second-biggest pain point, just behind weak fraud prevention.

Fintechs and bigtechs are making inroads

More than half (56%) of payments incumbents agree that competitive solutions from fintechs and bigtechs are diluting their share of wallet in commercial payments, according to the report. Most incumbents (72%) said that it’s hard to compete with fintechs and bigtechs in merchant services, payment cards and cash management — areas where digital natives have quickly gained scale.

However, an overwhelming majority (92%) of corporate clients who said they were likely to move to a new provider would consider switching to a bank, while just 48% would consider switching to a fintech or bigtech. This presents an opportunity for the incumbents to address clients’ common frustrations and transform payments into a platform for revenue growth, client retention and service innovation.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Legacy technology hampers innovation

The survey indicates that banks’ legacy technology is hindering their ability to innovate, with close to six in 10 (59%) banking and payments executives agreeing that their organisation struggles with slow provisioning of new payments solutions due to a legacy tech stack.

The results suggest that most incumbents face an urgent need to modernise their commercial payment tech stack and build a ‘digital core’ to help develop innovative payments solutions leveraging cloud, AI and automation at pace. Yet only 30% of banks have adopted high levels of automation and AI in their commercial payments division, while 43% have adopted cloud and 27% network connectivity to a high degree.

Adoption of Gen AI in payments nascent

Generative AI is still in its early stages of adoption among commercial payments providers surveyed, with only 13% stating that they have made significant investments in the technology. However, most (85%) indicated that their organisation will be at a disadvantage if it does not invest in it moving forward.

Close to seven in 10 (68%) providers said they would develop generative AI solutions in partnership with other banks or fintechs. Among the early adopters that are implementing the technology in commercial payments, the top areas of investment are securing payments data, improved fraud detection and advanced credit scoring using synthetic datasets.

Sulabh Agarwal, Global Payments lead at Accenture, said, “Business-as-usual isn’t going to be enough for incumbent banking and payments providers to keep pace. They need to commit to continuous, holistic reinvention if they are to defend market share from digital challengers.

“Forward-thinking payments incumbents are using value-added services to differentiate themselves and take ownership of the entire commercial payments experience, from onboarding, invoicing and billing, all the way to reconciliation and fraud prevention. Whichever routes they follow, successful companies will use their clients’ evolving needs as the blueprint.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up