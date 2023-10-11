Castles Technology has announced a partnership with Worldline for its first international deployment of a range of Android payment terminals and associated services, including repair and staging.
Through its global coverage, this partnership will empower Castles Technology to strengthen its position in the EMEA region. It is currently the third-largest global provider. Furthermore, it will drive growth in other regions by enabling the delivery of a comprehensive range of products and services worldwide.
With three decades of experience, Castles Technology is committed to providing secure, reliable, and innovative payment solutions that empower businesses globally.
Jean-Philippe Niedergang, CCO / EMEA CEO of Castles Technology, said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen by Worldline. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the company, as we have been a trusted presence in the market for over 30 years. Once again, we demonstrate to the industry that we are a steadfast global partner committed to delivering excellence. Our products are not only twice faster than those currently in the market but are also recognised as the best Android devices available.”
Castles Technology’s knowledge of international and local payment systems makes it an appealing choice
In its pursuit of a robust global presence and reliable support partnerships, Worldline has selected Castles Technology due to its knowledge and expertise in both international and local payment systems.
Castles Technology’s has exhibited reliable dedication to customer satisfaction and exceptional flexibility. Additionally, its direct access to the semiconductor industry in Taiwan further reinforces its reputation for delivering high-quality, dependable products. The company maintains complete ownership and control over its manufacturing facilities, ensuring the highest standards of quality and flexibility in product delivery.
Marco Casagrande, Head of In-Person Payments at Worldline: commented: “Castles Technology’s Android POS solutions will enhance Worldline’s payment processing capabilities and expand our presence in the dynamic world of international commerce. With Castles Technology’s expertise and unwavering commitment to innovation, both companies anticipate a great partnership that will reshape the landscape of secure and innovative payment solutions. The Android technology will enable Worldline to deploy even more customised business applications designed for our merchants.”