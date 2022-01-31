Blackhawk Network buys minority stake in Wogi

Blackhawk Network, a prepaid and payments network, has acquired a minority stake in Singapore-based rewards and incentives firm Wogi for an undisclosed sum.

The investment is aimed at furthering the growth of Blackhawk Network’s rewards and incentives throughout Southeast Asia and providing solutions to the APAC businesses.

Wogi will use the proceeds to expand its portfolio of gift card rewards. Currently, it offers services to over 300 B2B and B2C companies with more than 700 gift card content and payment partners.

The partnership will allow Wogi’s clients in APAC to access a larger rewards portfolio through CONNECT API and digital integration technology.

Blackhawk Network Asia Pacific managing director Mark Singer said: “This investment will provide Blackhawk with greater access to digital-first rewards, incentives, and gift card content in the APAC regions such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, and provide Wogi with a more robust corporate framework benefiting from Blackhawk’s vast gift card network and solutions.”

Wogi founder and senior vice president Pavlina Atanasov said: “With Blackhawk’s backing, we will have the opportunity to expand our offerings and seek out growth opportunities for our business and our clients’ businesses.

“Robust, modern reward programs can create significant competitive differentiation for organizations jockeying for valuable market share and by expanding our capabilities, we will help our partners — and our company — tap into the latest and greatest reward options.”