The partnership targets eCommerce merchants throughout the UK, Europe and the US. Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash.

Axerve, a payments solutions provider, has reached a strategic alliance with payments technology firm ACI Worldwide to provide improved payment orchestration solutions to eCommerce merchants throughout the UK, Europe and the US.

As part of the partnership, Axerve’s Payment Orchestra will incorporate ACI Secure eCommerce to upgrade the merchants’ payments journey as well as augment cart conversion rates and increase sales.

The ACI Secure eCommerce tool is capable of providing payments orchestration services and prevent fraud.

Axerve’s Payment Orchestra has been designed to provide eCommerce merchants with freedom from payment service providers (PSPs).

It can also reduce the costs of several eCommerce integrations in addition to offering personalised payment orchestration solutions to the merchants.

Furthermore, merchants will gain access to several local and international acquirers, card, mobile and digital payment systems, among others, through the alliance.

The partnership follows the launch of Axerve services in the UK this year.

ACI Worldwide global head of merchant segment Basant Singh said: “We are delighted to partner with Axerve to advance the company’s leading offering of technology solutions.

“ACI Secure eCommerce gives thousands of merchants and PSPs globally the tools and technology to increase conversion rates and grow their business by making payments part of a smooth, seamless and secure customer journey.

“Our orchestration solutions for merchants are targeted at helping them to sell more, lose less and maximise margins.”

In August this year, ACI Worldwide struck a deal with Japan Card Network , CardNet to streamline its digital payments service in Japan.