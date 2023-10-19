APEXX has partnered with Internova. It will become the travel company’s worldwide payment platform to reduce transaction fees and optimise payment performance standards for Internova’s international customer base.
Internova has over 6,000 company-owned, franchised and affiliated travel agencies representing over 70,000 travel advisers, over $20bn in total transaction value, and a global presence in more than 80 countries. By partnering with APEXX’s payment technology, travellers can now access a simple and secure payment process, which has become the daily expectation.
Integration of APEXX Connect
The partnership will also provide Internova with APEXX’s alternative payment methods. This includes the integration of APEXX Connect, which will allow Internova to host cards, mobile wallets, buy now, pay later (BNPL) services, and bank transfer products via a single API, giving even more choice to the company’s clients. Last month. APEXX partnered with Klarna, to further show the expansion of its BNL solution.
Rodney Bain, President, USA & Co Founder of APEXX , said: “Since launching in the US market in 2022, the company has gone from strength to strength. Internova is the latest in a long line of enterprise eCommerce businesses that have selected APEXX to be their key payments partner both out of North America and globally. Our joint commitment with Internova to bring innovation, convenience and security will undoubtedly benefit travellers worldwide.”
Eric Castorina, Treasurer, Internova Travel Group, spoke of the ease and speed with which Internova was able to integrate APEXX’s platform. They commented: “As we grow from our US base, partnering with APEXX has made it incredibly easy for us to access a wider range of payments methods and processors to drive down fees and give our customers the best possible payment experience. We were also rapidly able to go live, only taking two weeks to integrate the platform.”
