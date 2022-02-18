Aliaswire taps Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange to bolster payments options

Aliaswire, a provider of digital payment and credit solutions for businesses and banks, has announced the integration of its DirectBiller payment platform with Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange.

DirectBiller bill pay platform enables banks to provide their commercial clients the ability to offer consumers custom-branded billing and payment options.

The platform is designed to manage the full cycle of a payment from invoicing to payment reconciliation. It integrates with treasury management systems of the lenders and ERP systems of their clients.

Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange allows consumers to view, manage and pay their bills in a single location with electronic bill presentment, real-time biller setup, options for payment type, and payment confirmation from billers.

The integration of the Mastercard solution will help businesses using Aliaswire’s platform extend a range of billing and payment options to consumers who choose to pay bills through a bill pay aggregator or bill pay services offered by their financial institutions.

Additionally, it will help businesses streamline accounts receivables and minimise operational costs.

Aliaswire CEO Jed Rice said: “By integrating DirectBiller with Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange, we are expanding those options and providing customers with the convenience, speed, and transparency they want when managing their finances.”

Following the integration, Aliaswire will collaborate with Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions to provide Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange through Citi’s an omni-channel electronic bill presentment and payment platform, Citi Present and Pay.

Mastercard Global Bill Pay Product Development executive vice-president Ron Shultz said: “We’re excited to collaborate with Aliaswire and Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions to enable real-time billing and payment options for their customers with Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange.

“Through our real-time data services and multi-rail capabilities, we’re bringing greater efficiencies and choice to billers and consumers alike.”