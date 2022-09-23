Affirm brings BNPL payments to Amazon consumers in Canada

Affirm, Amazon launch BNPL payments in Canada. Credit: Business Wire.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) solutions provider Affirm has strengthened its alliance with Amazon to serve consumers and merchants in Canada.

As part of the partnership, consumers shopping on Amazon.ca will be able to select Affirm’s BNPL option during checkout.

The option is expected to be available in both English and French by next month.

Consumers opting for Affirm as a mode of payment on Amazon.ca will have to undergo a free soft credit check, which will not affect their credit score.

This will help Affirm’s technology to ascertain the payments options for consumers within seconds.

Once the option is approved, consumers can divide their payments worth $50 or more into monthly instalments.

They will be provided information on the number of monthly instalments and the end of their payment periods.

Consumers will not be charged any extra fee in case of late or missed payments.

Affirm chief revenue officer Geoff Kott said: “Since launching with Amazon in the US, we’ve been providing eligible Amazon customers with a powerful tool to responsibly increase their purchasing power.

“We are excited to bring customers shopping on Amazon.ca the opportunity to pay for everyday items and milestone purchases with Affirm as we deliver the same level of transparency and flexibility that customers have come to expect from Affirm across our markets in North America and beyond.”

In May this year, Affirm entered into an alliance with open-source commerce solution WooCommerce to help the latter’s merchants provide their consumers with BNPL option.