WooCommerce partners with Affirm for flexible payment option

Open-source commerce solution WooCommerce has announced its partnership with buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Affirm that will enable the former’s merchants to offer their consumers the ability to make payments through Affirm over time.

WooCommerce has 3.7 million merchants that includes brands such as Tonal, Gardyn, Mint Mobile & Teeter.

The merchants of WooCommerce will be able to seamlessly offer Affirm at checkout in a matter of a few simple clicks in the US, and via PayBright, an Affirm company, in Canada.

The customers will be given either the option to split their purchase into four interest-free biweekly payments, or choose from monthly payment terms with interest being as low as 0% APR.

WooCommerce vice president of business development Aleksandra Bettin said: “Affirm has proven to be a fantastic partner. We’re excited to be expanding our partnership by allowing even more merchants the opportunity to provide flexible pay-over-time solutions to their customers.”

Affirm senior vice president of Canada Wayne Pommen said: “As a global partnership, WooCommerce merchants will be able to offer the ability to pay over time with Affirm in Canada through PayBright, while also positioning Affirm and WooCommerce to support merchants in additional geographies in the future.”

Affirm vice president of strategic partnerships Scott Williams said: “Our expanded global partnership with WooCommerce will unlock greater opportunities for our businesses as we empower more merchants with our solutions, including our thousands of shared partners.”

Consumers, when paying with Affirm, will be able to see the total cost of their purchase up front. They are not required to pay more than what they agree to at checkout, claimed the companies.