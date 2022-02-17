Payments industry cross border venture financing deals total $572.1m globally in January 2022

The $114.11m venture financing of Spendesk was the payments industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $572.1m were announced globally in January 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 63.8% over the previous month of $1.58bn and a drop of 66.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.7bn.

Related

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $239.38m. At the country level, the France topped the list in terms of deal value at $131.11m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for payments industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then Middle East and Africa.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in January 2022 was the India with five deals, followed by the Nigeria with two and Singapore with two.

In 2022, as of January, payments cross border venture financing deals worth $572.08m were announced globally, marking an increase of 72.1% year on year.

payments industry cross border venture financing deals in January 2022: Top deals

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Electronic Payments International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

The top five payments industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 63.5% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments cross border venture financing deals stood at $363.08m, against the overall value of $572.1m recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry cross border venture financing deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) eFounders,Eight Roads Ventures,General Atlantic,Index Ventures (US) and Tiger Global Management $114.11m venture financing deal with Spendesk

2) The $100m venture financing of Global Processing Services(GPS) by Mission Engine and Temasek International

3) Alpha JWC Ventures,Global Founders Capital Management,Insight Partners and Tiger Global Management $62.96m venture financing deal with Spenmo

4) The $56m venture financing of M2P Solutions by 8i Ventures Fund,Beenext,Better Capital,DMI Group,Flourish Ventures,Insight Partners,MUFG Innovation Partners,Omidyar Network India Advisors and Tiger Global Management

5) Charley Ma,Courtney Leimkulher,Distributed Ventures,First Round Capital,FirstMark Capital,Garret Koehn,HSCM Bermuda Management,Index Ventures,Mahdi Raza,Marc Bhargava,Mischief Fund,Misha Esipov,Nathaniel Manning,NFP Ventures,Nilam Ganenthiran,Susa Ventures and XYZ Ventures $30m venture financing deal with Slash Eureka