Airwallex has announced the US launch of its payment acceptance solution. US-based merchants can use the service to accept payments from domestic and international customers. Additionally, foreign merchants with US entities can provide a localised payment experience to their US-based customers, unlocking higher acceptance rates and lower operating costs.
Ravi Adusumilli, executive general manager of Americas at Airwallex, said: “With payment acceptance live in 35 markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, and now the U.S., Airwallex is poised to take on the biggest names in online payments. We’re investing here for the long-term, showing businesses of all sizes what a truly global financial infrastructure can deliver. The opportunity we’re delivering is two-fold: helping US companies tap into a global customer base, and helping businesses around the world access the massive US market.”
Airwallex now supports merchants in 35 countries with payment acceptance services, enabling them to grow their business with access to a global customer base.
Airwallex’s payment acceptance offering is purpose-built for the globally connected economy
With Airwallex’s payment acceptance, merchants and platforms gain a localised, multi-currency shopping experience. Airwallex’s payment services allow companies to create a localised checkout experience to increase conversion, with the ability to price in multiple currencies. Merchants can offer a variety of alternative payment methods, such as Klarna and PayPal, as well as locally relevant payment methods for shoppers outside of the US such as GrabPay in Malaysia and Singapore, iDEAL in the Netherlands, Giropay in Germany, and more.
Merchants can settle transactions in their customer’s preferred currency and hold those earnings in their Airwallex wallet without being forced to convert. This prevents additional FX fees that can eat away 1-2% of every dollar earned and leave significant dents in a merchant’s profits and bottom line.
Airwallex can serve customers of all sizes through a variety of use cases, including simple payment links attached to invoices, integrations with popular e-commerce platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce, or highly customised checkout experiences built entirely on Airwallex’s APIs. Software platforms that are looking to embed and monetise their own payments products can also leverage Airwallex’s APIs to build their solution.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData