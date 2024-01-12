“IoT in banking feels more like a vendor ‘pushed onto the industry’ rather than an empirically observable phenomenon” Image Credit: Yuichiro Chino via Getty Images

As the environment declines as a priority for the banking sector, industry incumbents are set to focus on other core themes such as generative AI and financial inclusion in 2024.

GlobalData’s Banking Predictions for 2024 explores over twenty themes in the industry for 2024, covering technology, macroeconomics and regulation. Key takeaways from the report include how themes such as ESG, AI, cybersecurity, personalisation, and financial inclusion will affect incumbents and new entrants as well as the limited potential for IoT within the sector.

Financial Inclusion

The past couple of years have seen new entrants into the retailing banking sector focussing on specific customer sub-segments that have traditionally been overlooked along the lines of ethnicity, socio-economic status, religion, geography, sexuality, gender and more. However, GlobalData’s report highlights that these foci are not differentiated enough to warrant dedicated providers.

Instead, the report suggests that incumbent retail banks can use this opportunity to make acquisitions of failed new entrants like LGBTQ+ focussed digital bank Daylight or cherry-pick popular features to be integrated into their platforms.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is also set to benefit incumbents according to the report. Throughout 2024 it is expected that big banks will trial different types of generative AI, with the most successful ones being rolled out and potentially reducing operating costs drastically.

GlobalData’s report suggests that generative AI I won’t be used to replace advisors but should be able to augment these customer-facing roles via assisting with information retrieval and fraud detection.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Elsewhere, generative AI could also be used to plug the cyber skills shortage, as cybersecurity remains a priority for the industry. AI is being used to analyse large amounts of datasets to identify cyber threats. On the flip side, the proliferation of AI is being used to create vicious malware in a very short time creating sophisticated attacks on the industry, so the industry must remain vigilant in combatting these attacks.

IoT is a dead end for banking

Whilst the Internet of Things (IoT) has been a key business industry theme, the report suggests that in this case, “IoT in banking feels more like a vendor ‘pushed onto the industry’ rather than an empirically observable phenomenon”. This is due to the industry not having many ‘things’ to connect to the internet. Instead, IoT in banking focuses more on connecting the customer to a digital banking ecosystem. GlobalData’s thematic research indicates that in regard to IoT, the winners in the industry will be financial service providers that successfully enable end-to-end connectivity