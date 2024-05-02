Global payments orchestration platform, Yuno, has agreed a strategic partnership with payments technology company, Kushki.
The collaboration aims to optimise the digital payments ecosystem, improve the purchasing experience and reduce transaction costs in the region.
The agreement will combine Yuno’s technology and rigorous security measures with Kushki’s comprehensive payments platform. This streamlines cross-border transactions and provides solutions tailored to the specific needs of each market. The aim is to deliver safe, efficient digital payments throughout Latin America.
Yuno provides access to over 300 payment methods across 50 countries and seamlessly integrates with payment processors worldwide. Yuno offers advanced features including “one-click” checkout and advanced Smart Routing technology
Meantime, Kushki offers cutting-edge technological tools aimed at reducing transaction costs and complexity, simultaneously enhancing acceptance rates and mitigating fraud.
Catherine Kaupert, Head of Partnerships at Yuno, said: “This partnership marks another milestone in the global evolution of digital transactions. Through harnessing our collective expertise in the field, we aim to develop new and innovative solutions that empower businesses to seamlessly manage their digital transactions.”
Adriana Henriquez Machado, Country Manager, Kushki Colombia, added: “Our collaboration with Yuno represents the latest initiative within Kushki’s ‘Partners’ programme. This is designed to strengthen industry relationships and amplify collective capabilities to help drive growth. We are delighted to join forces with Yuno to equip Latin American enterprises with secure and seamless digital payment solutions.”
Yuno and Kushki’s partnership comes at a pivotal moment amidst the surging growth of e-commerce. The sector is forecast to grow 12.4% year-on-year in 2024, underlining the need for businesses to ensure safe and secure transactions.