The partnership will let Worldpay merchants offer their eligible customers the option to pay bi-weekly or monthly using Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout. Consumers who pay through Affirm will go through a credit check that does not impact their credit score.

If approved, customers can split their purchases into bi-weekly or monthly payments. Affirm does not charge customers extra or hidden fees for late or missing payments.

By using Affirm’s smart decision engine, Adaptive Checkout makes real-time underwriting decisions and offers customers payment options.

“Consumers are demanding more flexible and transparent options that enable them to pay over time without any junk fees or hidden charges,” said Becca Stone, vice president of Strategic Partnerships at Affirm. “By partnering with Worldpay, we are excited to expand the reach of our honest financial products. We look forward to supporting Worldpay’s merchants to drive growth and better serve their customers by providing customizable payment plans that help consumers make their money go further.”

Worldpay: Company profile

Worldpay is a fintech acquired by FIS in 2019 that provides services to over one million merchants worldwide.

In March, it partnered with GoDaddy – a provider of cloud-based products – launching a platform that helps small businesses accept payments across various channels.

Jim Johnson, head of Merchant Solutions at FIS, welcomed the collaboration with Affirm.

“It’s becoming increasingly important for merchants to provide pay-over-time payment solutions with consumer demand continuing to grow”, Johnson said. “We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Affirm, whose innovative solutions will help us to provide our merchants’ shoppers with the best payment experience possible. By integrating Affirm’s products at checkout, our merchants will be best placed to capture new sales opportunities and revenue streams, helping them continue to grow into the future.”