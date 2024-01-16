Worldline has selected Google Cloud technology to boost its digital transformation and ramp up streamlining of its operations.
As part of the partnership, Google will work with Worldline to facilitate seamless online payments for Google’s customers in Europe. In addition, both partners will jointly address go-to-market opportunities. And they will provide new and enhanced digital customer experiences for merchants and financial institutions.
Accelerating digital transformation with cloud sustainably
Since 2022, Worldline has initiated a “Move to Cloud” programme. This includes using the cloud to accelerate its digital transformation into a global premium paytech company. Accelerating its trajectory, Worldline now plans to leverage Google Cloud’s secure, high-performance, and low-latency infrastructure. In the process it will enhance its operational efficiency, optimise costs, and improve its strategic positioning.
Worldline will also tap into Google Cloud’s data analytics and AI capabilities to draw benefits from its own data. Moreover, it will develop new payment products and services. According to Worldline, its choice of Google Cloud also results from Worldline’s long-lasting focus on Corporate Social Responsibility and the low-carbon options Google Cloud offers, as a leader in sustainability.
Google strengthens partnership with Worldline to facilitate seamless payments for its customers in Europe
Worldline will also serve as one of Google’s key payment providers in Europe and across a selection of countries. Worldline aims to provide Google customers with more advanced payment options, support for more payment networks, improved cross-border conversion, and a more streamlined customer experience.
The aim is to create a powerful ecosystem of improved product offerings, delivering added value to merchants and banks, and setting a faster pace for continued innovation.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“Our partnership with Worldline underscores the wide range of opportunities that secure and reliable cloud technology, data analytics, and AI can bring to merchants and financial institutions. By bringing together the strengths of our two companies, we can accelerate innovation in the payment industry,” said Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO.
Gilles Grapinet, CEO of Worldline, added: “Innovation and advanced technology are at the core of Worldline’s DNA. To trailblaze changing payment environments and not only meet but anticipate customer expectations, it is key to couple our paytech DNA with the technological capabilities of a true market leader. We are very proud to expand and strengthen our partnership as a payment provider for Google in Europe. Our deep market infrastructure understanding, combined with Google Cloud’s technology expertise and scale, will accelerate our time-to-market. And drive tangible success for our customers and markets.”