Voidu will use Worldline’s payments solutions that are accepted throughout Europe and the US. Credit: Worldline S.A.

Voidu, an online game distribution platform owned by digital gaming and monetisation firm Azerion, has chosen France-based Worldline as its payments partner.

Under the tie-up, Voidu will use Worldline’s solutions that are accepted throughout Europe and the US.

The digital payments firm said that its technology facilitates expansion goals by accessing local payment methods including Sofort, Giropay, iDEAL, eNETS and Trustly.

This is said to help firms gain access to new markets such as Latin America (LATAM) and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Besides, the partnership allows Voidu to access various online processing solutions through single platform integration and one central contract.

Worldline global head of gaming and media, digital commerce Andrew Monroe said: “The Gaming and Media sector is growing exponentially and Worldline is excited to be at the forefront of this dynamic sector.

“We are also delighted to have been selected to assist Voidu in achieving its unique and critical payment solutions requirements and objectives.

“They were clearly looking for support from an experienced team of payment experts with the right level of knowledge and a market-leading suite of payment solutions, which we have developed and delivered.”

Last month, Worldline announced a partnership with BNPL firm Splitit to provide its North American merchants with an integrated card-driven instalment payments solution.