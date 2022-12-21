Worldline will initially incorporate Splitit into its processing platform across North America. Credit: Blake Wisz on Unsplash.

French payments firm Worldline has collaborated with buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) outfit Splitit to offer an integrated card-based instalment payments tool for its North American merchants.

The partnership is based on Splitit’s instalments-as-a-service platform.

It will see Worldline initially incorporating Splitit into its processing platform across North America.

Worldline will also allow Splitit application programming interfaces (APIs) through its front end to make it easier for its merchants to adopt card-based instalments.

After the initial launch, both the firms will explore ways to bring their solution into new territories.

Splitit’s instalments-as-a-service platform has been designed to offer one-click instalments capability into the merchant’s current checkout flow.

The merchant-branded platform, co-delivered by Splitit and Worldline, is capable of minimising issues related to various payment logos during checkout.

It also ensures brand consistency as well as help in recurring purchases, among others, stated Splitit.

Worldline managing director North America Anthony Chalhoub said: “The growing merchant demand for next-generation instalment options provides a significant opportunity.

“Splitit delivers a unique white-label instalment service that provides consumers with a way to utilise existing credit better to split the cost of purchases while providing merchants more control over the entire experience.

“We want to enable our customers with value-added payment services that are quick and easy to implement, and Splitit provides that.”

In addition, Splitit noted that it enables existing consumer credit on payment cards for no interest as well as instalments that can be paid over time.

Earlier this month, the company announced an agreement with Google to provide consumers in the US, Canada and Australia with instalment solutions.