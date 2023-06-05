Europe’s largest payment services provider, Worldline, has agreed a three-year deal with travelplanbooker.com.

The new partnership aims to empower travellers to be their own travel agent. This includes planning and tailoring trips to consumers’ own personal desires and budget. The travelplanbooker.com interactive travel platform will take advantage of Worldline’s acquiring solution and payment services, integrating them alongside its own systems to build a state-of-the-art booking engine for individual travellers to enjoy a more seamless and efficient customer experience.

The era of the post-Covid globetrotter

As global travel continues its strong recovery path after Covid, travel itineraries are becoming more complex and demographics are shifting. In response, the industry is beginning to embrace a plethora of new booking and payment methods which ultimately provide a better experience for consumers who are, by now, used to simply tapping a screen to make online purchases.

New levels of travel booking excellence

All-in-one planning and booking platform, travelplanbooker.com features a comprehensive planning tool. This searches for and books a complete travel itinerary – with multiple providers – on behalf of the consumer. The real value, realised via this collaboration, is that travellers’ data and payment details only need to be entered once. Worldline’s solution meets the strictest requirements of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Additionally, Worldline builds on its strong European presence to provide an array of cross-border acquiring services, efficient payment processing, and, thus, high conversion rates. Worldline’s own Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) feature allows customers to pay in their own currency. Again, this aims to add to the smooth booking experience. Moreover, travelplanbooker.com benefits from increased back-office efficiency. This is delivered through Worldline’s powerful reporting tool. It gives staff access to customised transaction reports, dashboards, and financial reconciliation. The results in streamlined operations, reduced manual workload, and enhanced financial control.

A new gold standard for payment processing and travel services

Chris Lanckbeen, global sales director for travel and hospitality at Worldline, said: “Our partnership with travelplanbooker.com signals the arrival of a new gold standard for payment processing and travel services, providing a seamless and convenient experience for all customers. It brings a true win-win-win situation for everyone involved. Through Worldline’s payment solutions, travelplanbooker.com can bolster its customer satisfaction rates. Travelers have the smoothest ever booking experience. Meanwhile, our own team can gain valuable data and insights into the travel industry. This helps us to better tailor our services and optimise the travel CX.”

Ruedi Hess, President and Founder, travelplanbooker.com, added: “Having the right technological solutions in place eradicates many of the challenges that planning a multi-destination trip might previously have presented such as complexity levels and issues around time spent on coordinating trips. We want our customers to be able to enjoy the exciting phase of building their perfect itinerary all through to the end. And plan, search, book and pay all-in-one with their preferred payment method. Worldline’s online payment solution enables us to give travellers a stress-free and simple experience. So they can focus on what truly matters: easy travel booking, with time and money saved.”