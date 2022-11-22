Worldline and Neonomics partner for open banking offerings across Europe

Image: Through Neonomics, Worldline will now expand its account-to-account payments and data aggregation coverage to the Nordics. Credit: fancycrave1 from Pixabay.

Worldline, a French payments firm, and Neonomics have entered a commercial partnership to bolster its open banking offerings across Europe.

Through Neonomics, Worldline will now expand its account-to-account payments and data aggregation coverage to the Nordics, including Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

Neonomics will stand to benefit from Worldline´s extensive open banking network in Europe.

The two firms are on way to become the first pan-European pure PSD2 API providers, servicing a wide network of merchants, banks, and acquirers.

They will be able to reach around 3,500 banks in 22 countries across Europe.

With this partnership, Worldline’s open banking data and payments infrastructure extends to banks in the complete Nordic region.

Besides, Neonomics will extend its coverage to many further core European markets to address customer needs and regulatory approval before integration.

The extensive reach of Worldline allows several use cases, such as credit insight, account-based payments and green banking, in turn enabling third-party providers to swiftly and effectively create a value proposition for their customers.

Due to this partnership with Neonomics, Worldline will also provide its merchants, banks, and acquirers in the Nordic region access to financial data and account-to-account payments.

By leveraging Neonomics’ API, Worldline will be able to expand its European coverage and also stand to benefit from a short time to market for its products and solutions.

Worldline head of Global Business Line Financial Services Michael Steinbach said: “We are excited to partner with Neonomics, as they have one of the most robust unified bank API platforms, with a technical set-up that supports our need to work with partners that can offer highly secure services in both today’s and tomorrow’s regulatory environment. By working together, we can make open banking an even more pan-European offering that helps to streamline payments and enables access to banking account data.”

Neonomics CEO Christoffer Andvig said: “We are very proud to partner with Worldline to expand the significant benefits of open banking much further across Europe, to spur the growth of account-to-account payments and to continue driving innovation on the data side through Worldline’s strong position as a preferred partner to many industry-leading companies.”

