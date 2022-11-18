Worldline, BR-DGE renew alliance to bolster merchants payment skills

Worldline’s new global acquiring services have become part of BR-DGE’s Partnership Programme. Credit: KOBU Agency on Unsplash.

French payments firm Worldline has expanded its collaboration with payment orchestration provider BR-DGE to augment payment capabilities of merchants.

As part of the alliance, Worldline’s new global acquiring services have become part of BR-DGE’s Partnership Programme.

The programmecovers more than 300 payment providers and technology tools to help merchants improve their payments stack and take advantage of payment orchestration.

BR-DGE’s merchants will gain access to scalable and secure tools from Worldline’s global acquiring platform, through the new alliance.

In addition, the partnership will benefit from BR-DGE and Worldline’s capabilities in the digital, e-retail, gaming and media as well as travel industries.

Bo the firms plan to jointly develop new products in future, under the deal.

The renewed alliance is based on an existing agreement signed between the companies in 2020. The partnership saw the incorporation of BR-DGE’s eCommerce payment consolidation and control into Worldline’s rail eCommerce platform in the UK.

In addition, the extended collaboration marks BR-DGE’s scaling throughout its business with the team inflating by 50%.

BR-DGE also plans to foray into the US market later this year.

Worldline global director of channel partnerships Kelly Harvin said: “eCommerce customers can leverage the partnership between Worldline and BR-DGE to quickly enable payments acceptance globally, including key growth corridors like South Korea, India, and many countries in Latin America.

“We are excited to collaborate with BR-DGE to help merchants increase conversion through our best-in-class solutions.”

Earlier this month, Worldline entered into a binding agreement to buy the merchant acquiring business of Banco Desio for €100m.