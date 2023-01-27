Worldline is launching its Buland Bharat digital payments suite to the Indian market. The suite is designed specially keeping in mind the needs and wants of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country.

Moreover, the Wordline Buland Bharat digital payments suite is in line with the Indian government’s Digital India initiative.

The Buland Bharat digital payments suite supports all the digital payments acceptance requirements of the merchant. That means that in-store, online or Omnichannel payments are all available under one roof.

Worldline Buland Bharat digital payments suite features include:

In-store Payments Acceptance via POS terminals, SoftPos, Voice Alert Box, QR codes

via POS terminals, SoftPos, Voice Alert Box, QR codes Online Payment Acceptance via Next Gen Payment Gateway, Subscription Payments, Payment Links, integration kits of popular plugins (Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce)

Next Gen Payment Gateway, Subscription Payments, Payment Links, integration kits of popular plugins (Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce) Omnichannel Payment Acceptance to interact with your customers across multiple touchpoints (In-store and online) with our single convergence platform

to interact with your customers across multiple touchpoints (In-store and online) with our single convergence platform Supply chain finance solution for seamless cash flow management and growing liquidity for business growth.

Sheik Mohideen Senior Vice President, SMB and Partnership, Worldline India, says: “Small and medium businesses (SMBs) are the growth drivers for our country’s economy. With our payment expertise in the market for over two decades and our deep understanding of SMBs’ business needs, the launch of the Buland Bharat digital payments suite shows our commitment to empowering SMBs in India.

“The new suite will help SMBs to get all their digital payment acceptance requirements covered under one roof. Our low-cost innovative offering SoftPOS will empower SMBs in a big way to accept digital payments affordably.”

In addition to boosting merchants’ sales, the suite also supports digital financial inclusion, an important focus area for Worldline.

Verticals including retail stores, e-commerce, education, hospitality, SaaS, government, and utility have all contributed to Worldline’s growing Indian business. the growth in the vertical for Worldline in India in the last 12 months. Worldline also notes that tier II and III cities are at the forefront for growth of its SMB vertical in these months riding on the wave of digitalisation.