Worldline to recruit thousands of employees globally

French payments and transactional services provider Worldline is planning to hire thousands of employees as part of its new strategic plan.

Worldline’s plan includes geographical expansion and investment in technology to capitalise on the opportunities offered by the digitisation of commerce and lead the European pay tech market.

To this end, Worldline will recruit over 5,000 employees globally in the coming months. Hiring will be done for both junior as well as senior roles.

These recruitments will be made primarily for tech operators, developers, engineers, application managers, architects, products managers, products owners and data analysts.

Worldline group head of human resources Olivier Burger said: “Our people are the heart and soul of our company, and our aim is to establish Worldline as the employer of choice in the payment industry. As one of the world’s largest payment companies, we can offer an incredibly wide array of exciting projects and challenges.

“With comprehensive training and development programs, flexible hours and remote working opportunities, we truly empower all Worldliners to develop and grow their careers while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

“Furthermore, the fact that our technology impacts millions of people and businesses around the world every day, coupled with our genuine commitment to contribute to our customers’ growth, to bring trust and accompany societal change is something that is highly appreciated by our people today.”

Currently, the firm has a headcount of more than 20,000 operating in over 50 countries.

In December 2021, Worldline formed a partnership with Brazilian peer Bexs Pay to offer cross-border remittance solutions for online payments from Brazil.