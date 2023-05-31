Worldline, HEC and the HEC Foundation are to continue their long-standing collaboration. Specifically, Europe’s largest payment services provider and the Paris-based business school are creating a “The Future of Money” chair.

This partnership will give Worldline the opportunity to participate in three master’s level elective courses at HEC Paris on “The Future of Money and Payments” thematics. Worldline experts will speak on diverse topics, based on concrete use cases developed by the Group. These electives focus on technology, digital strategy and regulation of money and payments. They and are offered within the CEMS International Business Master’s in Management programme, the Digital Business programme and the LLM in International Law and Management.

The chair also creates a unique teaching certificate in the payments industry, “The Future of Money and Payments”. This will be offered to final year Masters, MBA and Executive MBA students starting from spring 2024.

In addition, the new Worldline Chair supports the new Centre “The Future of Money and Digital Assets” at HEC Paris. This will have the mission of creating a network of key players. Academics and experts from different backgrounds including investors, regulators, banks and central banks and start-ups, will participate.

Cooperation between Worldline and HEC Paris dates back to 2014

Gilles Grapinet, CEO of Worldline, said: “The Paytech industry is an absolutely fascinating world. The technologies are part of every citizen’s daily life. Secure, regulated and highly innovative, this sector needs more than ever experts of excellence. In order to encourage and inspire vocations, Worldline has long wanted to participate in the creation of training courses and programmes that will enable us to draw the best talents from the source. This partnership allows us to make our vision a reality. We are delighted to be associated with the prestigious institution of HEC Paris. It helps students discover our businesses and reflect on the major technological issues alongside talented professors and students.”

Eloïc Peyrache, Dean and MD, HEC Paris added: “The signing of this partnership marks a next step in a long-term collaboration focused on teaching and research. This Chair will allow us to deepen and disseminate knowledge about the payment sector and its future.”