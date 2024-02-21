Worldline is to extend its partnership with BNP Paribas Fortis, the Belgian subsidiary of the French multinational bank, BNP Paribas. The extension covers a minimum period of five years and focuses on the delivery of best-in-class and customer-centric issuing solutions.
Worldline delivers a wide range of issuing services to BNP Paribas Fortis. These include local and international debit and credit payment brands. Additional services include POS, e-commerce, mobile and customer services such as dispute management, fraud management and card blocking.
The relationship between Worldline and BNP Paribas Fortis is built on a foundation of trust and a deep understanding of BNP Paribas Fortis’s infrastructure, client platforms and innovative goals. Through the partnership, Worldline will continue to support BNP Paribas Fortis’s strategic initiatives and the completion of compliance projects to secure both qualitative and quantitative results.
Alessandro Baroni, head of Worldline Financial Services, said: “We are proud that BNP Paribas Fortis agreed to extend our partnership. It is a clear token of trust. By committing to further enhancement of our service offerings and solidifying our presence at the forefront of innovation in the payments market, Worldline will be able to further support BNP Paribas Fortis through the delivery of high-quality, client-centric services.
“The extension cements Worldline’s position as a key partner of banks, not only in Belgium, but across Europe and beyond.”
Worldline says that it is committed to long-term partnerships based on innovation, joint strategy and developing co-created solutions.
