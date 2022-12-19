The service is available to merchants linked to Worldline’s TravelHub payment tool. Credit: Worldline

French payments firm Worldline has collaborated with travel payment provider Fly Now Pay Later to offer a buy now pay later offering for the travel space.

The service is available to merchants linked to Worldline’s TravelHub payment tool.

TravelHub provides more than over 150 payment methods and currencies, along with fraud prevention, multi-acquiring, and tokenisation services.

Existing TravelHub clients can use the BNPL service by adding a button to their checkout page and reaching a contract with Fly Now Pay Later.

Fly Now Pay Later founder and CEO Jasper Dykes: “We’re all about making sure that travel payments work for everyone, so welcome the opportunity to work with merchants to help their customers spread out the cost of a hotel, flight or holiday.”

In this context, Worldline quotes Amadeus data, which states that availability of BNPL service makes 68% of travellers spend more than usual on their travel plans and 49% to purchase ancillary services.

Worldline global head of Airlines and Travel Damien Cramer: “Ultimately, through this service, merchants are well placed to gain additional customers attracted by the ability to spread the load of their holiday expenditure, while still enjoying the security of receiving a single up-front payment from the BNPL provider.”

Last month, Worldline reached an alliance with Neonomics to expand its account-to-account payments and data aggregation coverage to the Nordics.

In the same month, the firm signed a €100m deal to buy Banco Desio’s merchant acquiring activities.

In addition, the deal includes a commercial partnership, enabling Worldline to use over 230 branches of Banco Desio to distribute its offerings to merchants.