Global payment services provider Worldline has entered into a strategic partnership with VTEX, the global enterprise digital commerce platform.

The collaboration is designed to help e-commerce brands maximise performance levels and harness opportunities in new markets. As part of the relationship, merchants will benefit from access to Worldline’s global payments solution and its unique experience in established core markets, as well as rapidly growing economies, such as the Latin American region, South Korea and Turkey.

Merchants using VTEX’s platform can leverage Worldline’s payment processing capacity via its plug-in solution. This enhances sales potential by improving authorisation and conversion rates. At the same time, it ensures a seamless and secure payment experience for customers.

In addition to payment processing, the partnership includes other functionalities such as tokenisation, fraud screening and end-to-end dedicated support, managed by an experienced and professional team.

VTEX: over 2,600 customers, over 3,400 active online stores

The alliance between Worldline and VTEX is seen as an important strategic fit. Both organisations have strong pedigrees and focus on similar sectors, as well as an enviable portfolio of large, multinational merchants.

Global enterprise digital commerce and marketplace platform, VTEX has more than 2,600 customers with over 3,400 active online stores in 38 countries. It works with blue-chip clients such as Sony, L’Oréal, Carrefour, Mazda, Motorola, Stanley Black & Decker, Levi’s, and Whirlpool.

Kelly Harvin, Head of Global Channel Partnerships at Worldline, said: “With e-commerce poised for further growth, this partnership could not be more perfectly timed. VTEX’s platform is hugely popular and the leader across Latin America and this aligns well with our own unique proposition and expertise in multiple geographies and markets.

“Our mission to provide a seamless customer experience means that we are constantly seeking partnerships with best-in-class providers, such as VTEX. We look forward to building a long and fruitful relationship together.”

Santiago Naranjo, Chief Revenue Officer (CFO) at VTEX, added: “As leaders in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America, and now expanding globally, it is critical that we partner with like-minded organisations that offer only the most cutting-edge technological solutions to merchants.

“Each new region that we enter presents its unique challenges and opportunities, so our customers need much more than a one size fits all solution. With Worldline’s unique payment processing capabilities on board, VTEX composable and complete platform can help more businesses connect their entire value chain and succeed in complex markets.”