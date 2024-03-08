UOB is marking International Women’s Day and 35 years of Southeast Asia’s longest-running women-centric card, the UOB Lady’s Card. And on IWD, UOB released data pointing to the growing economic power of women.
From 2019 to 2023, total card billings for the UOB Lady’s Debit and Credit Card in Singapore rose by 70%. The total number of transactions conducted more than doubled within the same period. Average active spending per Lady’s Credit Card also rose by more than 50% in the last five years.
Jacquelyn Tan, Head of Group Personal Financial Services at UOB, said: “We celebrate women’s individuality and how they want to live, work and play. Our data shows that women today are becoming more financially independent, working towards their aspirational life goals like pursuing lifestyle experiences and building savings for the future. We leverage these useful insights to continually enhance our products and offerings for ladies. The UOB Lady’s Card and Lady’s Savings Account are a symbol of innovation and evolution. We work with a wide range of partners to curate the best rewards for our female customers, catering to their different lifestyles and life stages.”
The UOB Lady’s Credit Card’s pioneering rewards category(ies) feature was introduced in 2019. This allows cardholders to select up to two preferred rewards category(ies) to earn rewards through transactions that best resonate with their lifestyles. Cardholders also have the flexibility to switch up their preferred rewards category(ies) every quarter. This innovative feature empowers women to take control of their rewards, earning higher returns and entitlements for their preferences.
