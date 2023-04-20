Restaurants owners can sell faster by seamlessly connecting their Wix Restaurants site and Square to manage online orders, menus, and reporting in one place

Global SaaS platform Wix has extended its integration with Square. Specifically, the integration allows restaurant owners to sync their Wix Restaurants site with their Square account. This streamlines online ordering directly from the Wix platform to run operations more efficiently and increase revenue.

Restaurant owners using Square for Restaurants or Square Point of Sale (POS) can manage their catalogue. This includes categories, items, descriptions, images, and full menus, directly from the Wix platform. This enables restaurant owners to start selling faster by reducing the efforts of inputting information into multiple systems. Additionally, updates and changes made on Square are automatically synced to Wix.

Furthermore, orders placed through Wix can be sent directly to Square’s system. This provides restaurant owners with the ability to seamlessly connect their Wix online ordering with the existing hardware they have to streamline their workflow, increase efficiency, and removes the need for separate tablets. Sales reports are also automatically consolidated from the two systems allowing restaurants to easily view sales from their Wix website directly within their Square Dashboard.

“We’re continuing to open our platform and welcome powerful integrations that can help business owners thrive,” said Adam Garfield, VP of Wix Restaurants. “Many restaurants face operational challenges juggling multiple channels to orchestrate online and in-house orders, delivery services, the kitchen, and more. Our integration with Square brings a solution to help restaurants get back time that would have been spent on duplicative efforts from using multiple platforms. Now, restaurants can focus on providing quality service to more customers, generating more revenue, and growing their business.”

Combined power of two best-in-class platforms

“Wix’s expanded integration with Square gives restaurants the combined power of two best-in-class platforms. Restaurants can now synchronise their online ordering between the two to reduce time-consuming, manual tasks, and streamline their operations,” said Vijay Vachani, Global Head of Partners and Developers, Square. “It’s now easier than ever for restaurants who already have websites on Wix to shift their on-premise operations to Square.”

The new integration is available to Wix Restaurant users based in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, and Australia.