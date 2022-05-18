Wirex Wallet expands features and adds NFT functionality

Wirex Wallet launches NFT functionality and new payment methods. Credit: Wirex/ PRNewswire.

The Wirex Wallet, a non-custodial wallet, has expanded its features to enable users to add NFTs to their wallet.

The expansion will also allow the users to buy crypto directly on multiple blockchains and make transactions using Apple and Google Pay.

According to a statement, Wirex Wallet holders can hold NFTs on multiple blockchains within the wallet. This will enable them to hold all blockchain-based assets in a single place.

Access to NFTs will be secured by the Wallet’s unique biometric-based security system.

Related

Separately, Wirex is launching new features to facilitate crypto purchases. They can buy crypto directly from multiple blockchains within the app.

Crypto can be bought using Apple and Google Pay, apart from debit/credit options. Other alternative payment methods are available for customers in India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Portugal.

Wirex CEO and co-founder Pavel Matveev said: “The Wirex Wallet has already proven popular with hardcore crypto fans as well as mainstream users thanks to its intuitive UX and market-leading security features and technology.

“With NFT ownership growing at an unprecedented rate, the addition of NFTs to the Wallet will connect NFTs to the real world and give added layers of security and trust like never before to them. Flexibility and choice will be a key component, by expanding the payment methods for multiple blockchains, further widening access and appeal.”

Earlier this year, i2c partnered with Wirex to introduce prepaid multi-currency debit card in the US.