MyWay+ is being developed by the ACT Government giving residents a simpler way to travel and pay on public transport. Through the MyWay+ app, people will be able to receive information to help with their daily commute. This includes real-time bus and light rail service updates and accessibility options at bus stops or stations. As part of the initiative, Westpac will process Visa and Mastercard debit and credit card transactions on public transport. In other words, the facility commonly known as “Open Loop” transit transactions.
Chief Executive of Westpac’s Institutional Bank, Nell Hutton, said: “We’re delighted to support the ACT Government as it delivers a new transport system for the people of ACT.
“MyWay+ will give people the flexibility and convenience of using their phone or debit or credit card to make payments on transport, rather than needing to buy a travel card.
“Public transport is part of the daily lives of many people in Canberra. We’re proud to play a part in improving the experience for commuters.
“This is part of our continued commitment to offer innovative payments and transactional solutions to customers and support with their end-to-end banking needs.”
Transport Canberra says the MyWay+ next generation ticketing system is expected to be implemented in November 2024.
From 9 May, the first of four demonstration buses branded with MyWay+ imagery will run across the network. Passengers can hop on and off a demonstration bus and enjoy a free ride when one arrives at their stop.