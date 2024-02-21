Western Union and Mercado Pago have announced growth in their existing relationship, giving United States and Canadian customers the ability to send money from Western Union’s mobile app, its website, or from one of its retail locations to Mercado Pago wallet accounts in Mexico.
The new capability extends the geographic reach and level of choice for the companies’ customers, while also providing speed and convenience. Once sent, the money is credited in Mercado Pago accounts without leaving the comforts of home.
Pedro Rivas, General Manager, Mercado Pago Mexico, said:. “The growth of our relationship confirms that we are improving a vital transaction for millions of families in Mexico. Our goal is to become the best banking app to receive remittances in Mexico and now with this development, we can also become the simplest option for those who send remittances from the United States and Canada.”
The agreement with Mercado Pago reinforces Western Union’s role in helping Mexicans conveniently send money worldwide
Last year, Felix Pago and Mercado Pago Mexico have teamed up to transform the way Latin families in the US send money to family and friends back home
Claudia Reyes, Vice President and General Manager, Western Union Mexico, commented: “Western Union and Mercado Pago collectively share a mission to increase customers’ access to digital and traditional financial services. As we build on growth and innovation across Mexico and its key corridors, we are excited to continue our work with Mercado Pago while providing choice across digital and physical channels for our customers.”
Once customers send money using The Western Union app, Mercado Pago wallet account holders in Mexico can easily withdraw cash for free with a debit card in thousands of ATMs and stores, use the funds to pay for services directly through the Mercado Pago application or transfer funds to others.
