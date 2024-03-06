Wells Fargo has launched a new addition to its Autograph rewards card suite, the Wells Fargo Autograph Journey Visa Card. Autograph Journey is designed for frequent travellers and complements Wells Fargo’s other consumer credit cards. According to Wells, the new product offers customers real, transparent value no matter what they’re looking for in their card. Cardholders receive accelerated earn on popular travel categories. Specifically, users will receive unlimited 5x points on hotels, 4x points on airlines, 3x points on other travel and dining, and 1x points on other purchases. In addition, cardholders gain a $50 annual statement credit for airfare purchases and industry‑leading travel protection benefits.
The card carries an annual card fee of $95. It is available from select Wells’ branches from 9 March. A nationwide in-branch and online launch follows from 20 March.
“Autograph Journey is Wells Fargo’s best travel rewards card to date. It is designed to help cardholders build journeys as unique as they are by earning points wherever they book travel,” said Krista Phillips, EVP, Head of Consumer Credit Cards and Enterprise Marketing at Wells Fargo.
“We continue to build up our consumer offerings with best‑in‑class rewards cards. These are specifically created with our customers’ lifestyles top of mind. Autograph Journey’s highly competitive value proposition with rich rewards lets travellers enjoy more extraordinary adventures, more often.”
Other benefits include 60,000 bonus rewards points after users spend $4,000 in the first three months. The card also features no foreign transaction fees.
Travel protection benefits include trip cancellation. This allows reimbursement of up to $15,000 for lodging and flights if the trip is cancelled for a covered reason.
Introducing points transfer
Points Transfer is a new online rewards redemption option for all points‑based Wells Fargo‑branded credit cards. This includes Autograph and Autograph Journey. With Points Transfer, cardholders can transfer their Wells Fargo Rewards points as miles, points, or credits to participating partner loyalty programmes.
Points Transfer goes live on 4 April. Initial launch partners include Choice Privileges, Air France‑KLM Flying Blue, avianca lifemiles, British Airways Executive Club, AerClub, and Iberia Plus. More partners will continue to be added throughout the year.
Autograph Card exclusives
Autograph Journey cardholders also have a live entertainment benefit called Autograph Card Exclusives. The new feature provides Autograph credit cardholders with access to concerts, showcasing big‑name artists in small venues. Autograph Card Exclusives events will occur in select US cities throughout 2024.