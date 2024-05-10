The Signify Business Cash World Elite Mastercard from Wells Fargo debuts image credit shutterstock

Wells Fargo has launched the Signify Business Cash World Elite Mastercard, a new business credit card with cash rewards. It says that Signify Business Cash by Wells Fargo fills a gap in today’s cash rewards business credit card market. Specifically, it puts value and simplicity in the hands of business owners.

Unlimited 2% cash rewards, no annual fee

The card offers unlimited 2% cash rewards on business purchases. There are no caps or categories to track, and no annual fee. According to Wells Fargo, Signify Business Cash provides business owners with easy-to-understand rewards and compelling value.

“At Wells Fargo, we recognise that managing a small business can be complicated. Business owners need the best tools to continue to succeed. They told us that cash rewards programmes had become too complex and didn’t provide enough value for their business,” said Jeff Hofmann, head of Small Business Card for Wells Fargo.

“We designed Signify Business Cash to give business owners the spending capacity they need to better manage their cash flow with the simplicity, value and transparency they want.”

Signify Business Cash features

Unlimited 2% cash rewards on business purchases – with no caps or categories to track

$0 annual fee

$500 cash rewards bonus after $5,000 spend on purchases for the business in the first three months

Employee cards at no additional cost

Additional benefits include Zero Liability protection, account alerts and digital wallets

Signify Business Cash cardholders will have access to the Wells Fargo Business Rewards Program. This offers flexible redemption options. Users can redeem cash rewards as a statement credit to their Signify Business Cash account, as a direct deposit into an eligible Wells Fargo savings or checking account, or for gift cards, travel and more.

Cardholders will also receive World Elite Mastercard benefits. These include MasterRental Insurance Coverage, Priority Pass and Mastercard ID Theft Protection.

“The new Signify Business Cash World Elite Mastercard prioritises the rewards and benefits that small business owners value most,” said John Levitsky, president, US Financial Institutions, Mastercard.

“We worked closely with Wells Fargo to create a product that makes running a business even more rewarding.”

“Signify Business Cash is our first step in the transformation of business credit cards at Wells Fargo,” added Hofmann. “We will continue to identify new and innovative ways to support small business owners and meet their needs.”