Wayflyer launches Wholesale Financing product image credit: shutterstock

Growth and insights platform for consumer brands, Wayflyer, has launched a new Wholesale Financing product. Wayflyer says that it can now extend its purpose-built financing solutions beyond online-only businesses, serving the needs of a new customer segment. The initiative builds on its track record with online brands, having already deployed $3bn+ in capital to 3,500+ customers. Wayflyer’s new Wholesale Financing offering will support brands that sell into brick-and-mortar retail channels.

This new product launch represents a significant milestone for Wayflyer. It says that it demonstrates its commitment to offering purpose-built financing for consumer brands to solve multiple and varied challenges at different stages in their lifecycle.

Giving brands access to working capital for inventory orders on a rolling basis

The financing will give brands access to working capital for inventory orders on a rolling basis, with no purchase order or invoice required to access the funds.

This will enable brands to fulfil increasing demand and larger wholesale contracts as they grow. The financing can be used by brands to invest in growing their presence, launching new products, or securing new retail partnerships.

Wayflyer will offer flexible repayment structures. This enables customers to make fixed weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayments. Customers will be underwritten via Wayflyer’s tech-enabled platform. This analyses a company’s banking and accounting data, as well as its store connector and advertising performance where the brand also sells online.

Funding up to $5m, available in 24 hours

Wholesale Finance customers can be provided up to a maximum of $5m and be funded in 24 hours. The product is available to businesses generating at least $250,000 in annual revenue, based in the US, the UK, or the Netherlands.

Conor Jones, chief business officer, Wayflyer, said: “The launch of our Wholesale Financing product marks another important milestone in our mission to give the world access to the best products, while acting as a tailored growth partner to thousands of consumer brands globally. Regardless of where they are on their journey – from bedroom startups, to fully fledged eCommerce or wholesale brands, to bigger brands with an omnichannel presence, our goal is to help founders and business builders bring incredible new products to the world.

Last year Wayflyer secured a $1bn off-balance sheet programme with Neuberger Berman. It also renewed a $300m debt line with JP Morgan, allowing the business to support the working capital needs of its customers.