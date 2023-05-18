The partnership will enable Vonage to provide businesses and consumers with seamless, end-to-end shopping experiences, from discovery to engagement and payments – all within WhatsApp.

Multiple brands now leverage Vonage’s capability to collect customer payments through WhatsApp. This includes #NOEXCUSES, a boutique fitness studio, as well as homeware and fashion brands such as TyeTye.

“Backed by the power of the full Vonage Communications Platform, we are delighted to meet customers’ evolving needs with Vonage Conversational Commerce powered by Jumper.ai – providing embedded commerce capabilities to drive more engaging and seamless shopping experiences through WhatsApp”, said Yash Kotak, senior director of Product Management at Vonage. “This development highlights our commitment to continue pushing the boundaries of conversational commerce and empowering businesses throughout Singapore to create meaningful relationships with their customers.”

Vonage enables brands to create omnichannel, messaging-first customer buying experiences across popular messaging, social and web platforms such as WhatsApp, Messenger Instagram.

For WhatsApp, the collaboration with Vonage comes after the social media platform received approval to launch its payment feature in Brazil in March.

The payment feature in Brazil lets users browse products, add them to cards and make payments using their debit or credit cards from WhatsApp chat.