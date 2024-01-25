French restaurants will now be able to accept meal voucher cards as payment via tap to pay on any device technology, available with the viva.com Terminal app. The solution will support the 6 million meal voucher beneficiaries across France.
The development is possible thanks to Viva.com’s partnership with Conecs, technical operator of digital meal vouchers transactions in France.
Viva.com is the first acquirer in France to enable physical and digital meal voucher card transactions via its viva.com Terminal app. This can be embedded to any smart device used by hospitality businesses, ranging from smartphones to desktop cashiers.
Meal vouchers in France: 6 million employees spend €8bn across 600 million transactions each year
In France, 6 million employees benefit from meal vouchers, spending nearly €8bn per year. The partnership will help facilitate the nearly 600 million meal voucher transactions per year. Viva.com says that it is another step towards liberating the payments infrastructure in France. Specifically, it offers customers and hospitality businesses of all sizes streamlined payments.
To start accepting meal vouchers, restaurants require to download the viva.com Terminal app, and provide their Conecs Identification Number. Acceptance has been seamlessly integrated into its comprehensive array of 38+ payment methods. This encompasses international card schemes and local card schemes, with CB included.
“It is really exciting to be the first acquirer to accept meal vouchers in France, via our market-leading tap on any device technology. At Viva.com we are focusing on curating seamless payment checkout journeys. This new partnership with Conecs will support several million meal voucher customers and thousands of restaurants and hospitality businesses across France. It represents a huge leap forward in the payments revolution that’s currently unfolding,” said Samy Touboul, head of e-commerce & enterprise, Viva.com France.
Streamlining the payment process benefits restaurants and customers
Frédéric Amsler, deputy managing director, Conecs, added: “The meal voucher is popular with the French. A large majority of employees now use it in a dematerialised form with Conecs-labeled meal voucher cards. We are happy to count Viva.com among our key partners. Viva.com shares with Conecs the same values of excellence and innovation. It aims, like Conecs, to streamline the payment process for the greatest benefit of restaurants and their customers. This partnership is the concrete expression of our ambition to always offer the best acceptance network in France to beneficiaries of our customers’ meal voucher cards.”