Visa is offering sellers expansive, simplified services to keep pace with the demands of the fast-growing segment of ‘Click-and-Mortar’ shoppers. Such consumers rely on digital features to shop both online and in-store.
“The payments sector has made significant strides in simplifying the consumer shopping experience. In doing so, the payments ecosystem has become more complex and fragmented for sellers. But it doesn’t have to be this way,” said Rob Cameron, Global Head of Acceptance Solutions, Visa. “Visa Acceptance Solutions allows businesses worldwide to offer their customers best-in-class payment options without over-indexing on complexity for themselves.”
Visa’s latest enhancements support merchants of all sizes.
Visa Acceptance Solutions new and improved commerce experiences
- Improved access to and ease of integration with partners. Visa Acceptance Platform is debuting Developer Assist. This is an AI-powered tool to help partners develop sophisticated payment flows. It answers questions on testing and certification and even suggests sample code. The platform is used by more than 450 payment service providers (PSPs). It connects to over 100 independent software vendors (ISVs), bringing ease of use to over 450,000 active merchants each month across 160 countries using 50 different currencies.
- A reimagined small and medium-sized (SMB) business platform. Authorize.net has reimagined its user interface (UI). This brings data and streamlined day-to-day business operations to the forefront. The new UI has benefits for both partners and merchants across new dashboards, workspaces and smart search functionalities.
- Growing mobile acceptance, without additional hardware. Tap to Phone allows sellers to accept contactless payments using a certified smartphone. It is now live in 121 countries with more than 6.7 million active terminals and more than $8.5 billion in payment volume on a 12-month basis. Visa is also deploying contactless technology from Tap to Phone in new innovative ways. This includes a recent pilot in Latin America and the Caribbean that allows consumers to tap their cards to their own device in order to pay for online purchases.
