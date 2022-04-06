Visa, PopID partner on facial verification payments in Middle East

Visa and consumer authentication service provider PopID have teamed up to launch facial verification payment acceptance in the Middle East region.

The partnership will enable cardholders with an option to link their facial biometrics to their debit or credit cards to make payments.

PoPID will tap the Visa alliance to add issuing banks to its facial biometric payment platform PopPay. The firm will also partner with acquiring banks on Visa’s partner network to distribute its proprietary face pay terminals to brick and mortar businesses.

Visa CEMEA Innovation and Design head Akshay Chopra said: “From across our partner network, we’ve seen heightened interest in co-creating new facial and biometric payments moments. Through this partnership with PopPay, we are keen to help clients roll out biometric payment capabilities faster and with more success.”

PopID also signed an agreement with investment firm Dubai Holding to set up a joint venture that will drive the rollout of PopPay in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries as well as the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

As part of the tie-up, Dubai Holding will deploy PopPay at a number of assets across its destinations and attractions as well as its portfolio of brick and mortar businesses.

The firm also plans to integrate the payment technology across its wider ecosystem and through partners across CEE and MENA region.

PopID CEO John Miller commented: “We expect face pay to become the global standard for payments, and we are determined to make PopPay the consumer brand that is used and trusted by people all over the world.”

