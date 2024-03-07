Launched in late 2023, the mission of Visa+ is to create an interoperable future, where paying across services is as seamless as using any one service, benefiting both consumers and payment app providers.
Now, all DailyPay users nationwide have the opportunity to deposit their earned wages, prior to a scheduled payday, directly to Visa+ linked accounts. They can then leverage other person-to-person digital payment apps. This empowers the DailyPay user to pay bills, spend, invest, or move money to friends/family on their own schedule.
DailyPay currently partners with America’s leading employers who offer the financial wellness benefit to their employees. In 2023, DailyPay moved $19bn on its work tech platform. It says that this clearly demonstrates that earned wage access has arrived as an essential benefit for the American worker.
“The future of payments has arrived,” said Dekel Beeri, Product Strategy, DailyPay.
“We are thrilled to be part of the launch of Visa+ This will allow DailyPay’s millions of users to move money quickly, safely, and securely between DailyPay and other world-leading person-to-person digital payment apps, as part of this game-changing new platform.”
DailyPay, Inc. aims to transform the way people get paid. It works with leading US employers to build stronger relationships with their employees. The voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job, while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. It was founded in 2015 and raised $5m in a Series A fundraising in 2016 with a $9m Series B round in 2018.
