Visa Cross-Border Solutions and international payments firm, LemFi, have signed a deal that significantly expands their existing partnership globally.
The deal will enable LemFi to extend its reach into new markets around the globe including China, India & Pakistan, with Visa Cross-Border Solutions becoming its primary partner in facilitating cross-border transactions. The partnership also allows Visa to provide debit and pre-paid debit cards to 250,000+ users in the UK and EMEA.
Ridwan Olalere, CEO and co-founder of LemFi, said: “The combination of our expertise and our technology platform puts us in a very strong position to expand internationally in the coming months and years. Visa’s speed-to-market, transparency and scalability will be instrumental as we extend our services worldwide.”
The cross-border money movement specialist will also continue as the preferred provider of e-payments and foreign exchange services for LemFi. And it supports the remittance of funds for hundreds of thousands of UK-based citizens from various African countries.
Piers Marais, Head of Product at Visa Cross-Border Solutions, added: “LemFi is doing incredible work with nationals from countries in Africa. We know the enormous impact that remittances have in that part of the world.
“The next step for them to grow as a business is for them to take that expertise and apply it globally. We’re so excited to be on that journey with them”.
