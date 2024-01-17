Virgin Atlantic Airlines has announced it is teaming up with CellPoint Digital, the airline payments and payment orchestration supplier. The full implementation of CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration Platform promises seamless and secure payment transactions for travellers and aims to set new benchmarks for efficiency and customer satisfaction in the airline industry’s payment landscape.
By partnering with CellPoint Digital, Virgin Atlantic will see reduced transaction costs by leveraging intelligent routing capabilities, gain more control over their payment processes and acquirer relationships, and centralise the management of their entire payment ecosystem through a single unified platform. Recently, CellPoint Digital partnered with Riskified to give airlines better defence against online fraud.
Kristian Gjerding, CellPoint Digital’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Virgin Atlantic are high-performing, global enterprises with a reputation for innovation, ideal candidates for Payment Orchestration. With this solution in place, we can expect to drive significant cost reductions, improved conversion rates and eventually the swift and seamless introduction of new payment methods.”
Virgin Atlantic to solve challenge of managing expanding array of payment methods
Before implementing CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration solution, one of Virgin Atlantic’s key challenges was managing an expanding array of individual acquirers and payment method providers in different markets, each with its own implementation process and cost structure. The airline also lacked a way to view its entire payment ecosystem’s performance at one time, making it challenging to execute optimal payment combinations that would yield the best financial results.
Payment Orchestration solves these challenges by providing a single platform that reduces complexity and gives Virgin Atlantic more control and visibility into its payment processes. CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration platform also allows the airline to dynamically route its transactions to its preferred acquirers, quickly add new acquirers and streamline its cross-border payments, all of which help to mitigate costs and diversify risk. The Velocity platform also offers the ability to roll out more payment options to passengers and travellers, creating a more positive booking experience, minimising abandoned transactions and growing revenue.
Yasin Demir, Head of Distribution & Payments at Virgin Atlantic. commented: “CellPoint Digital has enabled us to transform our business. Now that we have been able to use multiple acquirers at one time, we have been able to diversify our risk, reduce cost, and optimise our payments strategy.”
