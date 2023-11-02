Riskified’s fraud prevention and detection can now be accessed through CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration platform.
The CellPoint Digital, Riskified collaboration enables both companies to increase the value created for their joint customers by optimising their fraud detection capabilities and enabling the utilisation of multiple payment providers.
Riskified describes its ecommerce fraud management platform as a dynamic system designed to protect online retailers from fraudulent transactions. Built for accuracy at scale, it utilises advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to analyse and verify the legitimacy of each transaction. The aim is to ensure secure and hassle-free online shopping experiences for valid customers while minimising the risk of fraud for travel merchants. Additionally, travel merchants who leverage Riskified’s Chargeback Guarantee solution will not bear the cost of fraud chargebacks, in the event that Riskified approves a fraudulent transaction.
Combined with CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration platform, airlines and enterprise travel merchants can enjoy cutting-edge fraud protection, higher transaction approval rates, instant decision-making capabilities, and complete chargeback protection, enhancing the overall security and efficiency of the payment process.
“Our partnership with Riskified represents a step forward in the world of online payments,” said Kristian Gjerding, Chief Executive Officer of CellPoint Digital. “Together, these platforms empower airlines and other travel merchants to optimise their payment process while safeguarding against fraud risks, setting a new standard for secure and efficient ecommerce transactions.”
CellPoint Digital Payment Orchestration platform
CellPoint Digital and Riskified can provide airlines and other travel merchants with a formidable defence against ever-evolving fraud threats. CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration platform easily accommodates multiple PSPs and acquirers. It routes transactions intelligently to boost acceptance and can integrate multiple payment methods. This is complemented by Riskified’s advanced AI and machine learning platform. This accurately detects fraud in real-time by harnessing data across a vast global merchant network that encompasses more than 2.5 billion historical transactions.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“Businesses should never have to choose between preventing fraud and providing a cohesive customer experience,” said Ravi Kumawasrami, President of Worldwide Field Operations, Riskified. “Our partnership with CellPoint Digital enables airlines and travel merchants to avoid this dilemma while simultaneously streamlining their operations, increasing their revenue and creating a secure shopping environment.”