CellPoint Digital teams up with Riskified image credit: shutterstock.com

Riskified’s fraud prevention and detection can now be accessed through CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration platform.

The CellPoint Digital, Riskified collaboration enables both companies to increase the value created for their joint customers by optimising their fraud detection capabilities and enabling the utilisation of multiple payment providers.

Riskified describes its ecommerce fraud management platform as a dynamic system designed to protect online retailers from fraudulent transactions. Built for accuracy at scale, it utilises advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to analyse and verify the legitimacy of each transaction. The aim is to ensure secure and hassle-free online shopping experiences for valid customers while minimising the risk of fraud for travel merchants. Additionally, travel merchants who leverage Riskified’s Chargeback Guarantee solution will not bear the cost of fraud chargebacks, in the event that Riskified approves a fraudulent transaction.

Combined with CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration platform, airlines and enterprise travel merchants can enjoy cutting-edge fraud protection, higher transaction approval rates, instant decision-making capabilities, and complete chargeback protection, enhancing the overall security and efficiency of the payment process.

“Our partnership with Riskified represents a step forward in the world of online payments,” said Kristian Gjerding, Chief Executive Officer of CellPoint Digital. “Together, these platforms empower airlines and other travel merchants to optimise their payment process while safeguarding against fraud risks, setting a new standard for secure and efficient ecommerce transactions.”

CellPoint Digital Payment Orchestration platform

CellPoint Digital and Riskified can provide airlines and other travel merchants with a formidable defence against ever-evolving fraud threats. CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration platform easily accommodates multiple PSPs and acquirers. It routes transactions intelligently to boost acceptance and can integrate multiple payment methods. This is complemented by Riskified’s advanced AI and machine learning platform. This accurately detects fraud in real-time by harnessing data across a vast global merchant network that encompasses more than 2.5 billion historical transactions.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“Businesses should never have to choose between preventing fraud and providing a cohesive customer experience,” said Ravi Kumawasrami, President of Worldwide Field Operations, Riskified. “Our partnership with CellPoint Digital enables airlines and travel merchants to avoid this dilemma while simultaneously streamlining their operations, increasing their revenue and creating a secure shopping environment.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up