Viabill reports record numbers image credit: shutterstock

Viabill has reported record results for the fiscal year 2022/2023. And now the Danish-headquartered BNPL outfit says that it poised to enter what it terms ”consolidation mode and scout for possible acquisitions.”

Specifically, Viabill reports consolidated net profits of €5.4m on a group turnover of €22.2m.

According to group CEO Jan Lytje-Hansen, the record results underline that Viabill stands out in a market where bleak outlooks are due for those that still base their operations on zero interest rate policy-era conditions. But he claims that skies are clearing for profitable BNPLs that have a proven ability to adapt to changed market conditions:

“Being able to control your costs is paramount in our line of business where growth comes easy, but healthy growth requires dexterity. As far as we know, Viabill is still the only BNPL in Europe that has been able to perfect that balance and that makes us quite the rarity, providing us a unique platform for potentially conquering the European market”, said Jan Lytje-Hansen.

Eyes wide open for possible acquisitions

Nearing its 15th year in operation, Lytje-Hansen is now eyeing possible acquisitions. In particular, Viabill is looking to grow the firm beyond its current domain in Denmark and Spain into a pan-European BNPL by acquiring loss-making European BNPL companies.

“Many European BNPLs are struggling as their business models were built for ZIRP. Those days are long gone, and consequently more BNPLs won’t be able to refinance their loan books and fund future growth. Viabill knows how to make profits, and having all the necessary licenses, experience and funding capabilities, we will be keeping our eyes wide open for potential acquisitions on the European market in 2024/2025.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Bottomline-centric BNPL

Viabill was established in 2010 introducing a platform allowing for rapid onboarding of merchants and consumers. Today, Viabill has more than 270,000 customers and is owned through The Holding Co A/S by global VC firms like Headline GmbH as well as a number of private investors. And according to Andreas Haug, Partner at Headline GmbH, Viabill’s unique position and business model has the potential to lay ground for a new breed of bottomline-centric BNPLs that can challenge the current European and global market-leaders:

“It’s impressive that for 15 years, Viabill has consistently delivered both top and bottom-line growth quarter after quarter. This despite the recent global financial turbulence and general headwinds in the BNPL sector. The strong focus on winning the Danish market will now be complemented by increased attention on European expansion. As we shift into a consolidation phase, we hope that viable acquisition targets will soon emerge”, added Haug.

In 2022. Viabill raised $120m in an equity and debt round to expand its offering to the physical retail segment. London-based Fasanara capital led the fundraising round.