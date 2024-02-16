Verto is to deploy Resistant AI’s Document Forensics solution to significantly enhance its document verification process. The collaboration aims to reduce application review times and enable Verto to expand into new markets.
Verto operates across an expanding global financial market. This presents many challenges with swift and accurate customer onboarding. It must authenticate an extensive range of documents across diverse formats which can include PDFs, images or scans which originate from multiple countries with unique legal frameworks and documentation standards. Of particular challenge can be account statements or utility bills for authentications from a wide variety of sources.
Resistant AI’s document fraud detection solution seamlessly integrates into Verto’s existing systems. This provides rapid and reliable document authentication and supports its growth into new markets without escalating risks.
A 50% reduction in application review time
Adopting Resistant AI’s technology has meant that within weeks, Verto was able to authenticate documents from numerous countries in seconds. Verto says it has reduced application review time by 50%, identifying document tampering and inconsistencies invisible to the human eye.
Martin Rehak, CEO and Founder of Resistant AI said: “The complexities of operating within the global financial market are immense, especially for a fintech company like Verto that is constantly exploring new territories. It is a pleasure to work with the team to speedily verify the process of customer onboarding, whilst identifying potential fraudulent threats. All of these efficiency gains enable Verto to expand its global footprint more rapidly without compromising on risk.”
Anthony Oduu, Co-Founder, Chief Technology and Product Officer of Verto added: “Resistant AI has enhanced the speed of our decision-making. It rapidly verifies documents from numerous countries, enabling us to efficiently onboard more reliable customers and expedite transaction processing. The platform identifies tampered documents in seconds, dramatically accelerating our ability to establish UBO in an international setting.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData